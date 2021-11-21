Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia board to meet Sunday on KKR's takeover proposal-sources

11/21/2021 | 04:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia's logo for the TIM brand is seen on a building in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) will meet on Sunday over a takeover proposal by U.S. fund KKR, which is already an investor in the Italian phone group's fixed network, two sources close to the matter said.

KKR last year paid 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) for a 37.5% stake in FiberCop, the unit holding TIM's last-mile network connecting street cabinets to people's homes.

With debt-laden TIM evaluating options for its fixed-line grid, its most prized asset to counter shrinking revenue and profits, KKR has readied a proposal to take over the group and carve out the network, another person with knowledge of the matter said.

News of the extraordinary board meeting was first reported by Italian daily Corriere della Sera's website.

($1 = 0.8859 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Valentina Za; editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
04:10aTelecom Italia board to meet Sunday on KKR's takeover proposal-sources
RE
11/20Telecom Italia to hold new extraordinary board meeting as pressure on CEO mounts
RE
11/19S&P downgrades Telecom Italia on weakening earnings
RE
11/19S&P cuts Telecom Italia's debt due to falling earnings
RE
11/18TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Sparkle's Seabone Marks Its 25th Anniversary
PU
11/18Europe's Largest Telecoms Call for Open RAN Ecosystem
MT
11/17TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Fibercop and Connectivia sign co-investment agreement to...
PU
11/16Telecom Italia Mulls Renegotiation of Deal With DAZN
MT
11/16Telecom Italia could seek renegotiation of DAZN deal - sources
RE
11/15TELECOM ITALIA : Deutsche Bank revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 541 M 17 531 M 17 531 M
Net income 2021 241 M 272 M 272 M
Net Debt 2021 21 193 M 23 906 M 23 906 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 7 371 M 8 345 M 8 314 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 0,35 €
Average target price 0,42 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-8.19%8 345
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.95%210 569
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%124 434
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.14%122 337
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.36%100 157
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.21%88 511