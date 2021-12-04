Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Telecom Italia close to choosing advisers for KKR deal - sources

12/04/2021 | 06:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: The TIM logo is seen at its headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is close to picking banks to advise it on a buyout offer approach from U.S. private equity group KKR and could even assign mandates this weekend, two sources said on Saturday.

A special committee set up to study KKR's non-binding bid approach, valued at 33 billion euros ($37 billion) including debt, met on Friday and will meet again over the weekend, the sources said. KKR's approach was made public on Nov. 21.

A wide range of banks are still in the fray for an advisory role in what would be Europe's biggest ever private equity deal. Bank of America, Barclays and Intesa Sanpaolo division IMI CIB have emerged as front runners, the sources said.

The sources also said no decision had yet been taken. TIM declined to comment. The banks were not immediately available for comment.

Divisions within Italy's biggest phone group are making it difficult for TIM to respond to KKR's offer after a shareholder row a week ago forced Luigi Gubitosi to step down as CEO. TIM's top shareholder Vivendi is pushing for a full board reshuffle after Gubitosi refused to step down from the board, sources said - a move that prevented new general manager Pietro Labriola being named CEO last week.

Labriola is in line to become CEO but Gubitosi or another director must first step down from the board to make way for him.

Goldman Sachs, IMI and Bank of America had been lined up for a possible role in advising TIM before Gubitosi stepped aside as CEO, sources previously said.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Jane Merriman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -2.23% 0.4644 Delayed Quote.23.05%
VIVENDI SE 0.09% 11.25 Real-time Quote.-57.39%
Financials
Sales 2021 15 580 M 17 625 M 17 625 M
Net income 2021 357 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2021 21 016 M 23 775 M 23 775 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 9 676 M 10 922 M 10 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,46 €
Average target price 0,44 €
Spread / Average Target -5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.23.05%10 922
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-15.29%215 850
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.66%122 677
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.68%121 792
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION16.73%97 231
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.23%82 790