  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
News 
Summary

Telecom Italia confirms CVC bid for stake in services arm, talks with KKR ongoing

03/28/2022 | 07:37am BST
FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Monday it had received a non-binding proposal from CVC Capital Partners for a minority stake in its enterprise services arm, confirming what sources had told Reuters on Saturday.

Newly-appointed Chief Executive Pietro Labriola has unveiled plans to split TIM's service businesses from its domestic fixed network operations to unlock value and pursue M&A deals.

The services division would include cloud, internet of things (IoT), cybersecurity and connectivity services focused on large corporate clients. Sources had told Reuters the CVC approach was for a stake of up to 49% in that unit.

The TIM board will have a first look at the proposal at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

TIM added in the statement its talks with U.S. fund KKR to assess the "attractiveness, actuality and deliverability" of its non-binding 10.8 billion euro offer for Italy's biggest phone group were ongoing.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -1.00% 58.66 Delayed Quote.-21.26%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.81% 0.3323 Delayed Quote.-23.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 564 M 17 101 M 12 967 M
Net income 2022 248 M 272 M 206 M
Net Debt 2022 23 233 M 25 528 M 19 357 M
P/E ratio 2022 -64,8x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 6 963 M 7 650 M 5 801 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 51 913
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 0,33 €
Average target price 0,37 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-23.47%7 650
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.31%215 264
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.63%150 228
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.37%106 903
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION14.25%104 455
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.84%92 468