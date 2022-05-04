Telecom Italia core profit down as domestic demand weakens

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM)
core profit fell sharply in the first quarter hit by shrinking
revenues in the group's competitive domestic market, where
demand for connectivity weakened after a pandemic-driven surge.
TIM said domestic sales, which accounts for about 80% of
group revenue, fell 7.7% to 2.85 billion euros, in line with an
analyst consensus provided by the company.
Organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) after lease fell 16.3% to 1.17 in the
January-March period compared with the same period the year
before, also broadly in line with analyst expectations.
Organic EBITDA after lease -- TIM's main measure of
profitability -- strips out one-off items and includes lease
costs.
TIM stuck to a full-year forecast of a 'mid to high teens'
drop in core profit after lease, after posting a 2021 net loss
of 8.4 billion euros.
The debt laden former phone monopoly is working on an
overhaul centered around a split of its services businesses from
its wholesale network operations, after ending talks last month
on a takeover approach from U.S. fund KKR.
As part of the break-up plan, TIM has started talks with
state lender CDP to revive a project to combine its fixed
network assets with those of broadband rival Open Fiber.
CDP owns 60% of Open Fiber and 10% of TIM. To ensure state
oversight of a strategic infrastructure it would have control of
any combined network entity.
TIM on Wednesday gave no update on the state of discussions
with CDP after the parties missed an initial April 30 deadline
for a preliminary agreement.
TIM and CDP need more time to clinch an accord, which could
involve also infrastructure funds KKR and Macquarie,
two people close to the matter said.
KKR holds a minority stake in TIM's grid. Macquarie is a
minority investor in Open Fiber.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)