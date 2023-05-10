Advanced search
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-10 am EDT
0.2776 EUR   +3.93%
12:42pTelecom Italia core profit up 3.8% in Q1, debt rises
RE
12:24pTIM, quarterly loss grows; revenues up slightly
AN
12:16pTelecom Italia's core earnings and debt up in first quarter
RE
Telecom Italia core profit up 3.8% in Q1, debt rises

05/10/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) -

Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Wednesday its core profit rose by 3.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, thanks to strong growth from its Brazilian unit and stable domestic revenues, but debt rose.

Italy's biggest telecoms company said group core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) on a like-for-like basis stood at 1.46 billion euros ($1.6 billion)in the three months ending March.

That was in line with a company-provided analyst consensus.

Its net financial debt rose to 25.8 billion euros as of March 31, up by 500 million euros compared with Dec. 31, 2022.

TIM confirmed its financial targets for the year, including a stabilisation of service revenue and of core earnings at domestic level.

"The first quarter results....are fully in line with the full year 2023 targets as disclosed to the market last February", the companu said.

Domestic service revenues, which made the bulk of the group's total sales, fell by 2.4% to 2.55 billion euros in the three months ending March, slightly below expectations of 2.56 billion euros.

TIM said the end of contributions from activating fixed line offers weighed on the figure. However, total domestic revenues were broadly flat at 2.84 billion euros.

In its statement on Wednesday TIM did not mention any further developments on plans to sell its prized landline grid and submarine cable unit Sparkle ahead of next month's deadline for bids.

Hit by a steady erosion of earnings and sales over the past decade amid stiff price competition on its home turf, TIM is seeking a sale of the asset to cut its financial burden.

But valuation and regulation issues have so far thwarted CEO Pietro Labriola efforts.

Last week TIM

set a final deadline

of June 9 for rival suitors KKR and a consortium comprising Italian state lender CDP and Macquarie to improve their multibillion bids.

($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 0.87% 49.44 Delayed Quote.5.58%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.03% 177.48 Delayed Quote.6.27%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 3.93% 0.2776 Real-time Quote.23.49%
TIM S.A. -0.22% 13.58 Delayed Quote.9.76%
VIVENDI SE -1.00% 9.728 Real-time Quote.10.23%
Financials
Sales 2023 16 014 M 17 546 M 17 546 M
Net income 2023 -398 M -436 M -436 M
Net Debt 2023 24 795 M 27 167 M 27 167 M
P/E ratio 2023 -17,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 634 M 6 173 M 6 173 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 50 377
Free-Float 74,7%
fermer