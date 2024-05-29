MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) posted a 3% rise in first-quarter core profit as a strong performance from its Brazilian-listed business outweighed ongoing weakness in its domestic division pending a planned sale of its fixed-line access network.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, including lease payments (EBITDA-AL), rose to 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in the three months to the end of March, the former phone monopoly said on Wednesday.

That was in line with a company-provided analyst consensus.

TIM said domestic revenue, which makes up the bulk of its sales, fell 1.3% to 2.8 billion euros, as expected.

The revamped domestic company which will emerge after the sale of the network posted a 11.4% rise in core earnings, in line with financial targets provided in March, which TIM said are all confirmed.

Net financial debt rose to 26.6 billion euros from 25.7 billion euros as of Dec. 31 2023. ($1 = 0.9250 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Francesca Landini and Jane Merriman)