(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa announced Thursday that, following the July 20 issuance of the EUR750 million bond issue, it has successfully completed the issuance, through private placement, of a new EUR750 million tranche of bonds having the same terms and rights.

The issue price of the new tranche is 102%, implying a yield of 7.37%, resulting in a lower financing cost for TIM than the original issue.

Again, proceeds from the new tranche will be used to repay short-term maturities, for general corporate purposes, or to pay costs and expenses related to the issue.

The settlement date has been set for September 28. From that date, the securities will be listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The rating agencies Moody's, S&P and Fitch are expected to confirm the ratings assigned to the securities, which are B1, B+ and BB-, respectively.

TIM, on Thursday, closed 1.7 percent in the red at EUR0.32 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.