Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia picks former Brazilian unit executive Calaza as CFO - sources

02/14/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia's new logo for the TIM brand is seen on a building in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has picked former Brazilian unit executive Adrian Calaza as its new chief financial officer, reuniting him with new CEO Pietro Labriola, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

A former chief financial officer at TIM's Brazilian subsidiary, Calaza will take over the new role from current Telecom Italia CFO Giovanni Ronca starting March 1, the sources said, adding an announcement is expected later in the day.

Labriola also worked for the Brazilian subsidiary.

Telecom Italia (TIM) directors are meeting on Monday to discuss a plan to reorganise Italy's biggest telecoms group as Labriola tries to forge an alternative to a takeover approach by U.S. fund KKR.

Debt-laden TIM was forced to issue three profit warnings last year, partly due to a lower-than-expected revenue contribution from a deal with DAZN to show soccer matches in Italy and stiffer competition in its domestic business.

Ronca will sign off Telecom Italia 2021 full-year annual results before leaving the group, the sources added.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -0.77% 62.12 Delayed Quote.-15.76%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -2.90% 0.4122 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
TIM S.A. 0.07% 13.91 Delayed Quote.5.70%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
10:18aTelecom Italia picks former Brazilian unit executive Calaza as CFO - sources
RE
07:41aIn shadow of KKR approach, Telecom Italia to discuss overhaul
RE
02/11Telecom Italia Gets Ready For New CEO's Overhaul Plan
MT
02/11Telecom Italia board to discuss network spinoff in slow-burn KKR drama
RE
02/11Italy's main unions call for general strike against Telecom network spin off
RE
02/10Vodafone rejects $13 billion Iliad, Apax approach for Italian business
RE
02/10TIM : CADE approves acquisition of Oi's mobile business by...
PU
02/10Telecom Italia, Open Fiber In Talks to Expand Network Sharing To Remote Parts Of Italy
MT
02/10Telecom Italia talking to Open Fiber on network-sharing deal - sources
RE
02/09Telecom Italia Board Mulls In-House Grid Spinoff As Italy Deems KKR Bid 'Too Low'
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 537 M 17 720 M 17 720 M
Net income 2021 285 M 325 M 325 M
Net Debt 2021 20 518 M 23 401 M 23 401 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 8 944 M 10 201 M 10 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,42 €
Average target price 0,43 €
Spread / Average Target 1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-2.19%10 201
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.62%223 825
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.41%154 418
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.25%104 462
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.67%100 735
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.99%96 113