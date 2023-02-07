Telecom Italia reminds that KKR's offer lasts for four weeks

(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa informed Monday at the request of Consob that, in relation to press reports about the non-binding offer on TIM's fixed infrastructure submitted by KKR, unless otherwise agreed upon by the parties, the offer has a duration of 4 weeks from the date of sending - last Feb. 1 - and TIM's board of directors will meet on Feb. 24 to discuss it and make a decision, thus before the offer's duration deadline.

The non-binding offer is only indicative and subject to in-depth studies, analyses and evaluations that will be conducted in the meantime, including by interloquing with KKR.

TIM is ready to consider other alternative options, the company explained in a note.

On Monday, Telecom Italia closed in the green by 3.2 percent at EUR0.2925 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

