    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:51:55 2023-02-07 am EST
0.2930 EUR   +0.17%
01:30aTelecom Italia reminds that KKR's offer lasts for four weeks
AN
02/06Mib, flicker in finish and close in green; TIM rises
AN
02/06World Press Review: February 6
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia reminds that KKR's offer lasts for four weeks

02/07/2023 | 01:30am EST
(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa informed Monday at the request of Consob that, in relation to press reports about the non-binding offer on TIM's fixed infrastructure submitted by KKR, unless otherwise agreed upon by the parties, the offer has a duration of 4 weeks from the date of sending - last Feb. 1 - and TIM's board of directors will meet on Feb. 24 to discuss it and make a decision, thus before the offer's duration deadline.

The non-binding offer is only indicative and subject to in-depth studies, analyses and evaluations that will be conducted in the meantime, including by interloquing with KKR.

TIM is ready to consider other alternative options, the company explained in a note.

On Monday, Telecom Italia closed in the green by 3.2 percent at EUR0.2925 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -1.98% 56.02 Delayed Quote.20.68%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 3.17% 0.2925 Delayed Quote.35.23%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 699 M 16 855 M 16 855 M
Net income 2022 -1 631 M -1 751 M -1 751 M
Net Debt 2022 23 717 M 25 464 M 25 464 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,11x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 6 183 M 6 638 M 6 638 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 51 887
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 0,29 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.35.23%6 638
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.36%174 334
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.66%154 524
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.03%108 746
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.81%100 307
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.01%65 842