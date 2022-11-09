Telecom Italia's core profit falls 11% in third quarter

Italy's biggest phone company said on Wednesday its earnings after interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and lease (EBITDA-AL) were 1.31 billion euros in the July-September period, in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company and down from 1.48 billione euro last year.

Revenue in Italy, where the former phone monopoly makes the bulk of its turnover, fell by 5.3% to 2.92 billion euros, also matching analyst expectations.

In confirming its guidance for the year, TIM said its EBITDA-AL would fall by a "low-teens" percentage rate.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)