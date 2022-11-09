Advanced search
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
11:37 2022-11-09 am EST
0.2333 EUR   -1.89%
01:56pTelecom Italia's core profit falls 11% in third quarter
RE
01:02aMarketmind: Bank man fried
RE
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Mild Declines as U.S. Election Results Eyed
DJ
Telecom Italia's core profit falls 11% in third quarter

11/09/2022 | 01:56pm EST
Illustration shows Telecom Italia (TIM) logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Core profit at Telecom Italia (TIM) fell 11.2% in the third quarter from a year earlier as shrinking domestic revenues outweighed cost cuts and the contribution from TIM's Brazilian unit.

Italy's biggest phone company said on Wednesday its earnings after interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and lease (EBITDA-AL) were 1.31 billion euros in the July-September period, in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company and down from 1.48 billione euro last year.

Revenue in Italy, where the former phone monopoly makes the bulk of its turnover, fell by 5.3% to 2.92 billion euros, also matching analyst expectations.

In confirming its guidance for the year, TIM said its EBITDA-AL would fall by a "low-teens" percentage rate.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
