Telecom Italia's network boss expected to leave company - sources

07/31/2022 | 07:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of Telecom Italia's (TIM) network is expected to leave after the summer, two sources said on Sunday, in a move that may further complicate the phone group's plan to split its fixed grid infrastructure from its services unit to cut debt.

Stefano Siragusa, who joined TIM as chief infrastructure officer in 2018, has been at odds over strategy with Chief Executive Pietro Labriola, the company's fifth CEO in six years, the people familiar with the matter said, but added that discussions over his future were still ongoing.

TIM said in a statement it had "not made any announcements on the matter" at this time and rejected any "allusions about exits dictated by disagreements with the company's strategic line", adding it was pressing ahead with its strategy.

Under pressure for years from aggressive price competition on its home turf, Labriola is looking to revamp TIM's business through a break-up of its operations and a combination of the network assets with that of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber, while seeking about 1 billion euros in savings between now and 2024.

Siragusa's departure would add to mounting challenges to getting the project off the ground, including the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government earlier this month.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 531 M 15 841 M 15 841 M
Net income 2022 -111 M -113 M -113 M
Net Debt 2022 24 549 M 25 040 M 25 040 M
P/E ratio 2022 -33,4x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 4 521 M 4 611 M 4 611 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 51 893
Free-Float 74,7%
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-50.21%4 611
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.10%193 985
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.09%135 118
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.86%101 038
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.53%93 850
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-33.72%69 450