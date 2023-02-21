Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:29 2023-02-21 am EST
0.3014 EUR   -1.18%
05:57pTelecom Italia says KKR has agreed to government request to extend bid for grid
RE
10:41aItaly Said Mulling CDP, KKR Joint Bid to Accelerate Telecom Italia Grid Sale
MT
03:58aEuropeans down; Carel tops on Mid
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia says KKR has agreed to government request to extend bid for grid

02/21/2023 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Tuesday U.S. fund KKR & Co Inc has extended the non-binding offer for its prized landline grid by four weeks to March 24 following a government request.

TIM said the extension of the deadline is due to a request by the Italian government to have an additional four weeks to carry out an analysis of the "public aspects" of the deal.

KKR's approach valued the infrastructure at some 20 billion euro, including debt and a 2 billion euros earnout, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The development comes at a time when Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is still working to secure key government backing to submit an offer countering the KKR offer.

Earlier this month KKR, which already owns a minority stake in TIM's landline grid, submitted a non-binding bid for a controlling stake in a unit comprising TIM's domestic fixed network and submarine cable unit Sparkle.

A day later, Italy expressed its intention to implement its goal of putting Telecom Italia's grid in state hands.

TIM said its Board of Directors will meet on 24 February to discuss KKR's non-binding offer.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -2.59% 55.7 Delayed Quote.23.18%
ON24, INC. -1.87% 9.96 Delayed Quote.17.61%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -1.18% 0.3014 Delayed Quote.41.01%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
05:57pTelecom Italia says KKR has agreed to government request to extend bid for grid
RE
10:41aItaly Said Mulling CDP, KKR Joint Bid to Accelerate Telecom Italia Grid Sale
MT
03:58aEuropeans down; Carel tops on Mid
AN
03:38aVodafone closes sale of Ghana arm to Telecel; 5G initiative advances
AN
02/20Telecom Italia, Enel Unit Team Up to Install Photovoltaic System in Italy
MT
02/20Enel and TIM together for photovoltaic system installation in Pisa
AN
02/20Italian State Lender CDP Fails to Make Offer For Telecom Italia's Grid Business
MT
02/20European stock exchanges on the threshold of parity
AN
02/20Italy's TIM shares fall as CDP counter-bid fails to materialise
RE
02/20European shares flat as Telecom Italia drags eurozone stocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 840 M 16 904 M 16 904 M
Net income 2022 -1 725 M -1 841 M -1 841 M
Net Debt 2022 20 317 M 21 681 M 21 681 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,62x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 6 368 M 6 796 M 6 796 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 51 887
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,30 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.41.01%6 874
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.08%168 919
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED14.20%161 161
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.63%110 550
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.58%101 566
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED32.90%75 175