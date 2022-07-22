Log in
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:48 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.2190 EUR   -0.59%
04:32aTelecom Italia shares, bonds drop after Moody's credit rating cut
RE
12:47aMoody's Lowers Telecom Italia Ratings On Expected High Leverage, Negative Cash Flow
MT
07/21Moody's cuts Telecom Italia's credit rating by one notch to 'B1'
RE
Telecom Italia shares, bonds drop after Moody's credit rating cut

07/22/2022 | 04:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters

ROME (Reuters) - Telecom Italia shares and bonds fell on Friday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded the phone group's credit rating.

Moody's on Thursday cut TIM's rating by one notch to 'B1', citing expectations that the former phone monopoly's leverage would remain high and free cash flow would stay negative over the next two to three years.

By 0815 GMT shares were down over 2% at 0.2155 euros, close to a year time low hit on Thursday, after the collapse of the Italian government was seen as likely to hamper the phone group's plans to create a single network.

Yields of Telecom Italia's bonds were up across the curve, with the company's bond maturing in January 2033 yielding 7.17%, up from 6.995% at previous close

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOODY'S CORPORATION 1.69% 295.95 Delayed Quote.-24.23%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -0.95% 0.218 Delayed Quote.-49.26%
VIVENDI SE -0.08% 9.99 Real-time Quote.-15.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 555 M 15 846 M 15 846 M
Net income 2022 -65,0 M -66,2 M -66,2 M
Net Debt 2022 24 684 M 25 147 M 25 147 M
P/E ratio 2022 -31,2x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 4 608 M 4 695 M 4 695 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 51 893
Free-Float 74,7%
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
