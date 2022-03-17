Log in
Telecom Italia starts dialogue with KKR over bid terms

03/17/2022 | 07:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia's logo is displayed in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) this week began a dialogue with U.S. private equity fund KKR over a takeover approach which has been put on hold since last November, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The former phone monopoly on Sunday mandated newly appointed Chief Executive Pietro Labriola and Chairman Salvatore Rossi to start formal discussions with the U.S. giant over its buyout proposal valuing TIM at 10.8 billion euros ($11.9 billion)excluding debt.

In a letter sent this week, TIM requested clarifications over KKR's plans for the debt-laden telecoms group and the structure of its offer, sources familiar with the matter said, confirming a report by Italian daily La Stampa.

TIM last week said there was "untapped value" in the company which needed to be considered when weighing alternatives to its own plan to revamp the group through a spinoff of its network infrastructure.

KKR is expected to respond within days to provide clarifications to TIM's requests, the sources added.

A first meeting between TIM executives and KKR representatives could be arranged by the end of March, although no date has been decided yet, one of the people added.

Telecom Italia's shares are flat at 0.30 euros, way below KKR's indicative offer valuing TIM at 0.505 euro a share.

KKR's approach received a cool reception from TIM's top investor Vivendi, which billed the offer as too low.

($1 = 0.9060 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COOL COMPANY LTD. 0.59% 80.47 Real-time Quote.0.00%
KKR & CO. INC. 6.49% 55.46 Delayed Quote.-25.56%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.30% 0.3027 Delayed Quote.-30.52%
TIM S.A. 3.69% 13.19 Delayed Quote.0.30%
VIVENDI SE 0.34% 11.77 Real-time Quote.-1.35%
Financials
Sales 2021 15 462 M 17 016 M 17 016 M
Net income 2021 72,0 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
Net Debt 2021 20 698 M 22 778 M 22 778 M
P/E ratio 2021 230x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 6 284 M 6 916 M 6 916 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 0,30 €
Average target price 0,37 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-30.52%6 916
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.02%220 344
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.27%137 133
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.59%105 058
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.25%98 827
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.07%91 921