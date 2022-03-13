Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia to explore terms of potential KKR bid - sources

03/13/2022 | 06:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia on Sunday unanimously voted to give the phone group's CEO and chairman a mandate to explore how "attractive and concrete" a possible takeover bid by U.S. fund KKR is, two people close to the matter said.

TIM CEO Pietro Labriola and Chairman Salvatore Rossi have also been tasked by the board of Italy's biggest phone company with negotiating with the New York-based fund the scope of a due diligence KKR had requested when it first filed its bid in November, the sources said.

TIM, which lost its fourth CEO in six years a week after receiving KKR's 10.8 billion euro ($11.8 billion) non-binding bid, has yet to officially respond to the fund's approach.

KKR aims to secure control of the debt-laden former phone monopoly, delist it and attempt to relaunch it by carving out its network infrastructure assets, sources have previously said.

Labriola, whose appointment has been sponsored by TIM's largest investor Vivendi which deems KKR's initial offer as too low, has presented an alternative plan to KKR's proposal also centred on separating network assets from TIM's services arm. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Valentina Za and Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -2.17% 52.29 Delayed Quote.-29.81%
SECURE, INC. -10.99% 1061 Delayed Quote.-55.14%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 4.83% 0.2888 Delayed Quote.-33.49%
TIM S.A. 0.95% 12.78 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
VIVENDI SE 0.92% 11.525 Real-time Quote.-3.07%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
06:41pTelecom Italia to explore terms of potential KKR bid - sources
RE
03/11Telecom Italia Board Sets Meeting To Decide On KKR Offer; Shares Up 6%
MT
03/11Telecom Italia to give KKR bid verdict in Sunday board showdown
RE
03/09Vivendi's profits double, takes Telecom Italia writedown
RE
03/09Vivendi's profits double, takes Telecom Italia writedown
RE
03/09TELECOM ITALIA S P A : TIM and IDMO with a programme for schools to fight the...
PU
03/09Moody's Affirms Telecom Italia's Negative Outlook Amid Weak Credit Metrics
MT
03/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, KKR, Adidas, Bayer, Tesla...
03/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Russian oil ban rattles Wall Street
03/08TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Sparkle Launches “IoT Global”, Its Internet of Things....
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 462 M 16 928 M 16 928 M
Net income 2021 72,0 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net Debt 2021 20 698 M 22 660 M 22 660 M
P/E ratio 2021 220x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 6 031 M 6 602 M 6 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float -
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 0,29 €
Average target price 0,38 €
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-33.49%6 602
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.2.44%222 653
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.15%140 694
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.63%103 477
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.22%96 612
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.50%87 398