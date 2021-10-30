Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia to hold board meeting after fresh guidance cut - sources

10/30/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) plans to hold a board meeting in response to pressure from top investor Vivendi after Italy's biggest telecoms company cut its core profit guidance for the second time in a few months, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

A source close to the matter had told Reuters on Thursday that Vivendi, which holds a 24% stake in TIM, has been pushing for an extraordinary board meeting to discuss plans to reorganise the company and turn around its domestic business, piling pressure on CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

One of the sources said TIM plans to hold a board meeting on Nov. 11 to address Vivendi's concerns.

Vivendi and TIM declined to comment.

Gubitosi, who in February secured a second term with the backing from Vivendi and state lender CDP, another leading investor in TIM, outlined plans at a board meeting earlier this week to revamp TIM including by selling some of its assets.

Debt-laden TIM is grappling with falling revenue amid aggressive price competition in its home market. The former phone monopoly had been underperforming its European peers for years, in a sector facing shrinking margins and heavy costs to meet increasing data demand.

The stock has lost 19% since the beginning of the year against a 20% rise in Milan's blue-chip index. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -2.96% 0.3081 Delayed Quote.-18.36%
VIVENDI SE 0.54% 11.135 Real-time Quote.-57.79%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
01:30pTelecom Italia to hold board meeting after fresh guidance cut - sources
RE
10/29Telecom Italia Mulls Creation of Cloud Hub in 2022
MT
10/28Telecom Italia Plans Sale of A Minority Stake in Its Cloud Unit Noovle in the Second Ha..
CI
10/28Telecom Italia to explore options for assets after fresh guidance cut
RE
10/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Hershey, Volkswagen, Facebook, Exxon Mobil....
10/28Telecom Italia S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
10/28Telecom Italia Shares Fall on Lower FY21 Revenue Guidance
MT
10/28Telecom Italia Tightens FY21 Revenue Guidance
MT
10/28Telecom Italia Mulls to Explore Options for Assets
CI
10/27Vivendi Pledges to Aid Telecom Italia Amid Q3 Profit Drop
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 632 M 18 071 M 18 071 M
Net income 2021 261 M 301 M 301 M
Net Debt 2021 22 497 M 26 006 M 26 006 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 6 656 M 7 696 M 7 694 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 52 392
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 0,31 €
Average target price 0,52 €
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-18.36%7 696
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.13%219 387
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.16%126 996
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.76%124 060
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.51%100 487
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.51%88 188