Telecom Italia to hold board meeting after fresh guidance cut - sources

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM)
plans to hold a board meeting in response to pressure from top
investor Vivendi after Italy's biggest telecoms company
cut its core profit guidance for the second time in a few
months, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.
A source close to the matter had told Reuters on Thursday
that Vivendi, which holds a 24% stake in TIM, has been pushing
for an extraordinary board meeting to discuss plans to
reorganise the company and turn around its domestic business,
piling pressure on CEO Luigi Gubitosi.
One of the sources said TIM plans to hold a board meeting on
Nov. 11 to address Vivendi's concerns.
Vivendi and TIM declined to comment.
Gubitosi, who in February secured a second term with the
backing from Vivendi and state lender CDP, another leading
investor in TIM, outlined plans at a board meeting earlier this
week to revamp TIM including by selling some of its assets.
Debt-laden TIM is grappling with falling revenue amid
aggressive price competition in its home market. The former
phone monopoly had been underperforming its European peers for
years, in a sector facing shrinking margins and heavy costs to
meet increasing data demand.
The stock has lost 19% since the beginning of the year
against a 20% rise in Milan's blue-chip index.
