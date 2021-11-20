Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 - sources

Gubitosi, who survived a boardroom showdown earlier this month, has come under fire following two profit warnings in three months at Italy's former phone monopoly.

Weighed down by an adjusted gross debt of 29 billion euros ($33 billion), TIM is wrestling with fierce competition on its home turf at a time when it needs to invest heavily to support Italy's drive to improve broadband connectivity.

Gubitosi has outlined projects to squeeze cash out of the company's assets by spinning them off and bringing in new investors but Vivendi rejected them.

On Friday, S&P downgraded TIM's long-term rating to BB from BB+ due to the declines in revenue and profit, as they are in turn driving the rating agency's measure of the phone company's debt burden higher.

($1 = 0.8859 euros)

