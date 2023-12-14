MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TIM will hold an investor day on March 7 to present its reshaped profile after the planned sale of its fixed-line domestic grid, the former phone monopoly said on Thursday.

In a statement after a board meeting, TIM added that its directors, whose three-year mandate expires next year, have initiated a process to draw up a slate of candidates for shareholders to vote upon at the company's annual shareholder meeting in April.

TIM also extended negotiations with U.S. fund KKR over the sale of its international submarine cable unit Sparkle until the end of January.

Sources have previously said that the parties still have to find common ground over the valuation of the asset, after TIM rejected a price tag of 600 million euros ($655 million) as too low.

TIM has already agreed to sell its national fixed-line network to KKR in deal worth up to 22 billion euros, aimed at offloading a big chunk of its debt and staff.

Backed by the Italian government, which plans to co-invest in the network venture, the deal is opposed by TIM's top investor Vivendi.

The French group is set to file a complaint with a Milan court against TIM's decision on Friday, sources have told Reuters.

Under an agreement with KKR, the government authorised the Treasury to spend up to 2.5 billion euros to take a 15-20% stake in the network venture and to take over Sparkle, possibly at a later stage. ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir and Gavin Jones)