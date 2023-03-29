Telecom Italia top investor Vivendi warns board over network sale

ROME, March 29 (Reuters) - Top Telecom Italia (TIM)
investor Vivendi has called on its board to only examine offers
for its landline network which adequately value the asset,
sources close to the matter said, adding to pressure on the
phone group's CEO and directors.
The sale of TIM'S grid, its most valuable asset,
is a key plank of CEO Pietro Labriola's plan to revamp TIM and
cut its 25 billion euros ($27 billion) debt pile.
But Vivendi, which quit TIM's board in January after a round
of fruitless talks with the Italian government over the future
of the firm, has reservations over the bidding process and does
not believe a new bidding round will close a valuation gap.
TIM's board this month mandated Labriola to start a formal
bidding process and seek improved offers from Italian state
lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Macquarie,
as well as from rival suitor KKR by April 18.
Both initial rival offers valued TIM's network assets at
least 10 billion euros below a 31 billion price tag set by
Vivendi, sources have previously said.
In a letter sent to TIM's board, Vivendi also said the terms
of any grid sale must ensure that TIM's remaining services
business is on a sustainable footing, the sources said.
The French group wants any decision to go through an
extraordinary shareholders' meeting, they added.
CDP, which owns 10% of TIM, offered some 18 billion euros
including debt, as part of a plan to combine TIM's network
assets with those of smaller rival Open Fiber.
KKR, which already owns a minority stake in TIM's fixed
network, offered 20 billion euros, including a 2 billion euros
earn out mechanism.
The two suitors are studying potential improvements to their
rival bids after they received additional information on the
asset, sources had previously said.
($1 = 0.9232 euros)
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Writing by Alvise Armellini;
Editing by Gianluca Semeraro, Valentina Za and Alexander Smith)