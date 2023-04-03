Advanced search
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
2023-04-03
0.3087 EUR   +1.48%
Telecom Italia tops up 5-yr bond in first junk-rated sale after turmoil

04/03/2023
April 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia on Monday became the first junk-rated European company to tap debt markets after the recent banking turmoil, raising 400 million euros ($435.64 million) through a sale of a new tranche of an existing bond due in 2028.

Weighed down by a 25 billion euro debt pile and dogged by stiff price competition in its domestic market, TIM is seeking to restructure its operations selling its most prized asset - the landline grid.

In January, TIM sold 850 million euros of the 2028 bond, which carries a 6.875% coupon, drawing more than 2.5 billion euros in demand. At 1550 GMT it yielded 6.88%, according to Refinitiv data.

The recent market turmoil triggered by troubles of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has pushed euro zone bond yields up, prompting many issuers to stay away from markets.

Final guidance on the bond was set on a redemption price of 100%, according to TIM, down from initial indications of around 100.00-100.50%.

($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi and Anirudh Saligrama; Editing by Valentina Za and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIGNATURE BANK -6.28% 0.174 Delayed Quote.-99.84%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.48% 0.3087 Delayed Quote.40.64%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 852 M 17 223 M 17 223 M
Net income 2022 -1 575 M -1 711 M -1 711 M
Net Debt 2022 23 500 M 25 533 M 25 533 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,68x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 6 513 M 7 089 M 7 076 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 50 392
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,30 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target 1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.40.64%6 971
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.90%173 089
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.29%163 333
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.92%120 752
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.32%101 620
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED35.83%78 908
