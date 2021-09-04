Telecom Italia will present bid for Italy's cloud project - CEO

(Adds quotes, background)
CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia
will submit an expression of interest to create a national cloud
hub in Italy with three partners, including defence group
Leonardo and state lender CDP, Chief Executive Luigi
Gubitosi said on Saturday.
The head of Italy's biggest phone group spoke after
Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao earlier said Italy expects to
receive bids by the end of September from companies interested
in building the cloud hub, a 900-million-euro ($1.07 billion)
project to upgrade the country's data storage facilities.
"The minister will not be disappointed... we will present an
offer and I believe it will meet the requirements," Gubitosi
told reporters during an annual business conference in Cernobbio
on Lake Como.
The cloud hub, one of the projects funded by the European
Union to help Italy's economy recover from the pandemic,
reflects European efforts to make the 27-member bloc less
dependent on large overseas tech companies for cloud services.
"The promoter of the initiative is CDP and we are also
working with Leonardo and (state-owned IT firm) Sogei. We are a
qualified group of Italian companies that will try to give an
answer to the needs of the country," Gubitosi said.
The joint proposal will be ready by the end of this month
and the four partners will likely create a new company to work
on the project, he added.
Italy's innovation minister is due to present the
government's strategy and detailed requirements for the national
cloud project on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8416 euros)
