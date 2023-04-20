Top TIM investor challenges CEO as pay policy rejected

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) -
Vivendi, the top investor in Telecom Italia (TIM)
, on Thursday stepped up pressure on CEO Pietro
Labriola after shareholders in the phone group rejected its
remuneration policy.
A person close to the French media group said the vote
over TIM's pay policy was a clear sign of opposition to
Labriola's strategy, adding a change of step as well as a
different governance set-up were needed.
Vivendi has been on the warpath over Labriola's plans to
sell TIM's main asset, its landline grid, to strive to turn
around the group by reducing its large debt and focusing on its
services business.
TIM
received on Wednesday improved offers for the grid which
disappointed the market, sending shares sharply lower, and fell
well short of what Vivendi is seeking for the asset.
In a sign of mounting tensions, Vivendi earlier this
month had criticised the criteria TIM adopted to award bonus
payments to Labriola.
On Thursday shareholders, led by Vivendi with a near 24%
stake, failed to approve TIM's remuneration policy for
2023-2025.
They also rejected pay packages awarded in 2022, on which
their vote however was non-binding.
After relinquishing its seats on TIM's board, Vivendi has
been piling pressure on directors saying they should only asses
offers that value the grid fairly and put any decision to a
qualified shareholder vote.
