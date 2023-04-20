Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:52:27 2023-04-20 pm EDT
0.2820 EUR   -1.40%
02:05pTop TIM investor challenges CEO as pay policy rejected
RE
10:11aTelecom Italia shareholders reject pay policy
RE
05:04aTelecom Italia : Still a high-leverage speculative game
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top TIM investor challenges CEO as pay policy rejected

04/20/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) -

Vivendi, the top investor in Telecom Italia (TIM) , on Thursday stepped up pressure on CEO Pietro Labriola after shareholders in the phone group rejected its remuneration policy.

A person close to the French media group said the vote over TIM's pay policy was a clear sign of opposition to Labriola's strategy, adding a change of step as well as a different governance set-up were needed.

Vivendi has been on the warpath over Labriola's plans to sell TIM's main asset, its landline grid, to strive to turn around the group by reducing its large debt and focusing on its services business.

TIM

received on Wednesday improved offers for the grid which disappointed the market, sending shares sharply lower, and fell well short of what Vivendi is seeking for the asset.

In a sign of mounting tensions, Vivendi earlier this month had criticised the criteria TIM adopted to award bonus payments to Labriola.

On Thursday shareholders, led by Vivendi with a near 24% stake, failed to approve TIM's remuneration policy for 2023-2025.

They also rejected pay packages awarded in 2022, on which their vote however was non-binding.

After relinquishing its seats on TIM's board, Vivendi has been piling pressure on directors saying they should only asses offers that value the grid fairly and put any decision to a qualified shareholder vote. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -1.57% 0.2815 Delayed Quote.32.22%
VIVENDI SE 0.57% 9.958 Real-time Quote.11.08%
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 991 M 17 528 M 17 528 M
Net income 2023 -341 M -374 M -374 M
Net Debt 2023 25 029 M 27 435 M 27 435 M
P/E ratio 2023 -17,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 053 M 6 640 M 6 635 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 50 377
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,29 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.32.22%6 635
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED30.82%184 284
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.17%162 115
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.75%122 669
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.66%102 527
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED39.74%83 894
