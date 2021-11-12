Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vivendi demands clear vision on how to address TIM's woes, sources say

11/12/2021 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - A Telecom Italia (TIM) extraordinary board meeting held on Thursday did not provide a clear vision on how to address Vivendi's concerns regarding Italy's former phone monopolist, sources close to the French media group said.

TIM held the board meeting at the request of its top shareholder Vivendi to discuss a strategy to revamp the group after it issued two profit warnings in about three months.

The French media giant, which holds a 24% stake in TIM, has called into question the role of Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

"The board meeting has shown that Vivendi's concerns are well-founded and that management does not have a clear vision of how to respond to these concerns," one of the sources said.

TIM was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Agnieszka Flak and Elvira Pollina, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -2.20% 0.3238 Delayed Quote.-12.27%
VIVENDI SE 0.84% 11.425 Real-time Quote.-57.05%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
01:16pVivendi demands clear vision on how to address TIM's woes, sources say
RE
04:00aTelecom Italia shares fall after tense board meeting
RE
11/11Telecom Italia Shareholder Vivendi Inquires CEO On Role In Two Profit Warnings
MT
11/11Under-fire Telecom Italia CEO survives board showdown
RE
11/11Under-fire Telecom Italia CEO survives board showdown
RE
11/11TIM : meeting of The Board of Directors
PU
11/10SPARKLE PARTICIPATES TO 4 WEEKS 4 IN : 200...
PU
11/09Italy's CDP Rejects Management Shakeup in Telecom Italia
MT
11/09Italy's CDP opposes major management changes in TIM boardroom row - sources
RE
11/09TELECOM ITALIA : looking for the right connections
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 545 M 17 793 M 17 793 M
Net income 2021 241 M 276 M 276 M
Net Debt 2021 21 038 M 24 079 M 24 079 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 7 101 M 8 141 M 8 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 0,33 €
Average target price 0,48 €
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-12.27%8 141
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.47%217 152
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.58%124 944
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.00%124 466
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.41%100 875
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.68%90 834