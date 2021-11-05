Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Vivendi open to TIM's chairmanship role in boardroom war - sources

11/05/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Vivendi sign at the main entrance of the company's Paris headquarters

ROME (Reuters) - France's Vivendi is open to the possibility of installing its CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine as chairman of Telecom Italia (TIM) in order to discuss with Italy's government ways to relaunch the phone group, sources said.

Reuters reported this week the French media giant, in demanding a change of course at Italy's largest telecoms company after two profit warnings in three months, wanted to act in agreement with the Italian government.

Rome is TIM's second-biggest investor through its state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

The chairmanship role is an option under discussion in the boardroom war which sees Vivendi challenging the role of TIM's Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi, the two sources, close to the matter, told Reuters.

Vivendi and TIM both declined to comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 4.76% 0.3412 Delayed Quote.-13.70%
VIVENDI SE 0.27% 11.11 Real-time Quote.-58.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 15 525 M 17 932 M 17 932 M
Net income 2021 240 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2021 21 027 M 24 288 M 24 288 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,3x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 7 000 M 8 083 M 8 085 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 0,33 €
Average target price 0,47 €
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-13.70%8 083
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.89%214 667
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.62%127 452
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.71%123 006
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.19%102 534
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.08%90 991