Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:40 2022-11-16 am EST
0.2266 EUR   -2.75%
01:01pVivendi representative Frank Cadoret resigns from Telecom Italia's board
RE
08:29aTelecom Italia CEO sees scope for improving 2023, 2024 financial targets
RE
11/15Telecom Italia Downgraded by Fitch Amid Lack of Sufficient Debt Reduction in 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vivendi representative Frank Cadoret resigns from Telecom Italia's board

11/16/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Vivendi is seen in Paris

ROME (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Wednesday that Frank Cadoret, one of two board members representing top investor Vivendi, resigned from the post.

TIM did not give reasons for Cadoret's exit, but, through Chairman Salvatore Rossi, thanked him "for his contribution to the company over the years."

Vivendi has clashed with Rossi, a former Bank of Italy official, over corporate governance issues on a number of occasions.

Vivendi declined to comment.

The other Vivendi representative on TIM's board is the French media conglomerate's chief executive, Arnaud de Puyfontaine.

Earlier on Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said TIM could call a board meeting on Nov. 30 to find a replacement for former board member Luca de Meo, who left in September.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini and Elvira Pollina, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RENAULT -3.70% 32.04 Real-time Quote.8.92%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -2.75% 0.2266 Delayed Quote.-46.34%
VIVENDI SE -1.83% 8.576 Real-time Quote.-26.53%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
01:01pVivendi representative Frank Cadoret resigns from Telecom Italia's board
RE
08:29aTelecom Italia CEO sees scope for improving 2023, 2024 financial targets
RE
11/15Telecom Italia Downgraded by Fitch Amid Lack of Sufficient Debt Reduction in 2022
MT
11/15Fitch downgrades Telecom Italia to 'BB-'
RE
11/14Italy aims to bring Telecom Italia network under state control
RE
11/14Italian Industry Minister Asks for Control of Telecom Italia's Network
MT
11/14Italy govt wants Telecom Italia network under state control
RE
11/11Italy's Economy Minister Cautious over CDP Takeover Bid for TIM
CI
11/10Telecom Italia S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
11/10European Midday Briefing: Mood Dims Ahead of U.S. CPI
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 784 M 16 397 M 16 397 M
Net income 2022 -1 028 M -1 068 M -1 068 M
Net Debt 2022 23 124 M 24 022 M 24 022 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,89x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 4 881 M 5 070 M 5 070 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 51 887
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,23 €
Average target price 0,30 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-46.34%5 070
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.27%158 333
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.34%134 602
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.33%97 941
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.30%93 060
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-40.52%60 842