MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) top investor Vivendi has decided to abstain from voting for any slate of candidates for the board renewal at the former phone monopoly, the French media group said in a statement on Monday.

The move puts outgoing TIM CEO Pietro Labriola on course for a second term where he will focus on a revamp centred on a planned sale of the former phone monopoly's fixed-line access network to U.S. fund KKR. TIM shareholders will vote on Tuesday on the board renewal.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)