Wall Street shares mixed after Fed minutes; U.S. Treasury yields near highs

* Trading choppy after release of FOMC
* European shares end four-day losing streak
* Crude prices steady after U.S. move to tap stocks
* Bagful of U.S. data ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
* Turkish lira sinks again, dollar continues upward trend
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street shares
reversed earlier losses in choppy trading on Wednesday and U.S.
Treasury yields hovered near highs for the year after data
suggested the U.S. job market and consumer spending continued to
improve.
Oil prices were largely steady as investors questioned the
effectiveness of a U.S.-led release of oil from strategic
reserves.
European shares ended a four-day losing streak with shares
of Telecom Italia leading gains, although fears around
Europe's worsening COVID-19 situation and the prospect of severe
restrictions restrained the market.
The S&P 500 gained 1.73 points, or 0.04%, to
4,692.43, and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.12 points,
or 0.13%, to 15,795.26, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 70.23 points, or 0.2%, to 35,743.57 by 2:07 p.m. EST
(1907 GMT).
Trading was choppy after the release of minutes of the
Federal Reserve's latest meeting, held Nov. 2-3, showed that
various policymakers would be open to speeding up the
elimination of the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program and
move more quickly to raise interest rates if high inflation
held.
Data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims fell to a 52-year low
and third-quarter GDP growth was revised higher, while other
readings showed a solid rise in consumer spending in October
while consumers paid much higher prices for goods through the
third quarter, as inflation continued to grow.
"This could have been a relatively uneventful week as a
result of tomorrow's U.S. bank holiday, ... but instead, it's
been quite the opposite, as Powell's renomination sent
shockwaves through the markets," said Craig Erlam of OANDA in a
market note.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Jerome Powell
for a second term as Fed chair, and named Fed Governor Lael
Brainard, the other top candidate for the job, as vice chair.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.1% after
recording its worst session in nearly two months on Tuesday as
earlier momentum took a hit from gloomy German business
sentiment. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
pared losses to trade down 0.28%.
Germany's Ifo index of business sentiment in November was
96.5, compared with a Reuters consensus forecast of 96.6,
helping to send the DAX Germany blue chip index down 0.6%.
November was the fifth month running of falling German
business morale, blamed on supply bottlenecks in manufacturing
and a spike in coronavirus infections, raising the prospect that
Europe's biggest economy could stagnate in the fourth quarter.
"It was slightly below what the market has been forecasting,
which is not surprising considering the high corona numbers and
the low percentage of vaccinated people," said Rene Albrecht, a
rates analyst at DZ Bank.
Emerging markets stocks fell 0.35%.
CRUDE GOES FLAT
In commodities, Brent oil futures were down 0.18%
at $82.16 in choppy trading, and U.S. crude futures were
down 0.22% at $78.35.
Gold prices slipped as the robust U.S. economic data lifted
the dollar, leaving bullion set for a fifth straight down
session. The greenback's strength makes bullion more expensive
to holders of other currencies. Spot gold dropped
0.34%.
The U.S. dollar continued its upward trend on renewed bets
the Fed will hike rates to tame inflation. The dollar index
rose 0.4% and touched a 16-month high.
Treasuries benchmark 10-year notes last rose to
yield 1.6531%, while prices of 2-year notes last fell
to yield 0.6457%.
The Turkish lira remained under pressure, falling 5.75%
, compounding its historic nosedive on Tuesday as
President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent rate cuts even as
inflation soars and vowed to win his "economic war of
independence."
The euro was last down 0.51%. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%.
(Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Alun John,
Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Mark Potter and Leslie
Adler)