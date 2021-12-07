Log in
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
‘TIM ONE NUMBER': new service to make calls and receive...

12/07/2021 | 06:12am EST
TIM One Number is a new service that allows you to duplicate your mobile phone number and use it on multiple devices, each with their own virtual SIM, under the same offer as your main SIM.

With TIM One Number, you can leave your smartphone at home and still make and receive calls, listen to streamed music and stay connected to the internet with your smartwatch, even when your mobile phone is out of range. This means greater freedom and convenience when doing sport and outdoor activities. Traffic is charged directly to the active line of the smartphone associated with the device, based on your chosen offer and tariff.

To use the TIM One Number service there are no activation costs, all you need is an Android smartphone with at least version 6.0 and 1.5 GB RAM or an iOS smartphone with at least version 15.2 and a compatible device (such as a smartwatch with LTE connectivity). You can purchase the service at €4.99/month and until 31 January, the first three months are offered by TIM. The enabled device must be connected to your main TIM SIM by simply pairing the devices (see process on tim.it).

TIM will therefore be offering the TIM One Number service on the key models of its price list with Android and iOS systems and over the next few weeks, the service will be extended to include the brand's various different models.

Rome, 07 December 2021

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 11:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
