Telecom Plus : General Meeting Proxy Results - 16 December 2020

Summary Totals
TELECOM PLUS PLC
General Meeting, 16‐DEC‐2020 12:00
ORDINARY SHARES
In Favour
Discretion
Against
Withheld
Resolution
Votes
%age
1
To approve the proposed amendments to the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
51,604,551
95.54
15,949
0.03
2,393,981
4.43
8,558
2
To adopt the new Deferred Share Bonus Plan.
52,694,438
97.56
16,100
1,301,000
2.41
11,501
