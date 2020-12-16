Telecom Plus : General Meeting Proxy Results - 16 December 2020

Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 867 M 1 170 M 1 170 M Net income 2021 34,1 M 46,0 M 46,0 M Net Debt 2021 66,2 M 89,4 M 89,4 M P/E ratio 2021 34,2x Yield 2021 3,84% Capitalization 1 161 M 1 567 M 1 568 M EV / Sales 2021 1,42x EV / Sales 2022 1,30x Nbr of Employees 1 827 Free-Float 81,4% Chart TELECOM PLUS PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TELECOM PLUS PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 1 450,00 GBX Last Close Price 1 480,00 GBX Spread / Highest target 18,2% Spread / Average Target -2,03% Spread / Lowest Target -15,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Andrew James Ronald Lindsay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Charles Francis Wigoder Executive Chairman Stuart Burnett Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Jakub Schoenfeld Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Clifford Charles Wetherall Director-Billing & Technical Operations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TELECOM PLUS PLC -1.46% 1 560 NATIONAL GRID PLC -8.14% 41 031 SEMPRA ENERGY -13.55% 37 775 ENGIE -13.68% 36 464 E.ON SE -6.72% 28 159 RWE AG 21.72% 27 366