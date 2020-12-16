Log in
Telecom Plus : Result of General Meeting - 16 December 2020

12/16/2020 | 05:21pm EST
Telecom Plus PLC (the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

Telecom Plus PLC (trading as the Utility Warehouse), the UK's only fully integrated provider of a wide range of competitively priced utility services spanning the communications, energy and insurance markets, announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held earlier today all resolutions put to shareholders of the Company were duly passed.

Details of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.telecomplus.co.uk.

For further information, please contact:

Telecom Plus PLC

David Baxter

Tel: (020) 8955 5000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telecom Plus plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:20:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
