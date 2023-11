Telecom Plus Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is also a multiservice provider. It provides utility services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband and insurance services under the Utility Warehouse (UW)and TML brands. The Company supplies households and small businesses throughout the United Kingdom with a range of essential services, including energy, broadband, mobile and insurance under the UW brand. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Utility Warehouse Limited.

Sector Multiline Utilities