Telecom Plus PLC - London-based multi-utility supplier, trading as Utility Warehouse - Holds annual general meeting today with Chair Charles Wigoder providing trading update. Wigoder says the "strong trading performance" Telecom Plus reported in annual results has continued in the current financial year, "with energy price volatility having reduced significantly over recent months." Telecom Plus therefore still expects "comfortable" double-digit annual percentage customer growth with a "broadly corresponding" increase in adjusted pretax profit.

Wigoder continues: "We remain focussed on our medium-term target of welcoming an additional million customers to [Utility Warehouse], underpinned by our market-leading offerings across energy, broadband, mobile and insurance, and the competitive advantage that our unique multiservice customer proposition gives us."

Current stock price: 1,656.00 pence, up 2.5%

12-month change: down 25%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

