Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teledyne Technologies Incorporated    TDY

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MGLN, SMTX, and FLIR, Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

01/11/2021 | 11:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Magellan Health, Inc. ("Magellan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC).  Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $95 in cash for each share of Magellan common stock that they own.  If you own MGLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mgln/

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SMTC Corporation ("SMTX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMTX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $6.044 in cash for each share of SMTX common stock that they own.   If you own SMTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/smtx/

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. ("FLIR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne") (NYSE: TDY).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Teledyne will acquire FLIR in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $54.45 based upon Teledyne's January 8, 2021 closing price of $368.33.  If you own FLIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/flir/  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-mgln-smtx-and-flir-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301205847.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
04:35aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds MGLN, SMTX, and FLIR, Shareholders Abou..
PR
01/07TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Flir Systems to be acquired for $8 billion
AQ
01/06TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
01/05ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TDY, TCP, BEAT, HCAP, SNSS; Shareholders A..
PR
01/05TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/05TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Needham Adjusts Teledyne Technologies' Pric..
MT
01/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates FLIR Systems, Inc.
PR
01/04Equities Sell Off in First Session of 2021, Pulled Lower as Investors Watch G..
MT
01/04SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Weigh on Monday Trading
MT
01/04SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Stumble, Although Chipmakers Resisting Steepest Decl..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ