Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDY   US8793601050

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:03:24 2023-06-08 pm EDT
395.26 USD   -0.68%
12:49pTeledyne ACES Cabin Air Monitoring System Wins Crystal Cabin Award in Health and Safety Category
BU
10:45aTeledyne FLIR Introduces DM286 Infrared Guided Measurement Multimeter and CM57-2 and CM85-2 Clamp Meters
AQ
09:05aTranscript : Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Presents at Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference, Jun-08-2023 09:05 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teledyne ACES Cabin Air Monitoring System Wins Crystal Cabin Award in Health and Safety Category

06/08/2023 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aircraft Interiors Expo – Teledyne Controls, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), is pleased to announce that its ACES® cabin environment monitoring system has won the Crystal Cabin Award in the Health and Safety category. The Crystal Cabin Award is the only international award that recognizes outstanding aircraft interior innovation and concepts, and has been presented at the Aircraft Interiors Expo for the last 16 years.

“We are honored to be the recipient of such a prestigious industry award,” said Mehrdad Radmehr, President of Teledyne Controls. “Passengers have become more concerned about cabin air quality, and yet most aircraft today do not have onboard air monitoring systems,” he explained. “Teledyne ACES was developed to give operators the means to fully understand air quality in their aircraft, address potential air quality issues with comprehensive data, and ultimately deliver a safer flying experience for their passengers.”

The first FAA- and EASA-certified Cabin Air Monitoring System, Teledyne ACES® is a complete and autonomous solution that enables aircraft operators to monitor, measure and analyze air quality in the cabin and flight deck.

With wireless connectivity to a secure cloud service portal, Teledyne ACES laboratory-grade sensor technology continuously monitors and records the air quality in the cabin and flight deck for potentially harmful contaminants.

The extensive air quality data collected during flight is available in real time on any mobile device through the ACES mobile app, and via secure web access to the ACES Cloud Service Portal, which provides configurable dashboards, custom alerts, and comprehensive reports that enable the operator to validate the air quality in the airplane, identify emerging issues and document maintenance efforts.

Teledyne ACES was specifically designed for the aviation industry. It combines Teledyne Technologies' world-leading expertise in air quality and gas monitoring with Teledyne Controls' decades of experience in designing, manufacturing, and certifying aircraft data management and connectivity systems.

About Teledyne Controls

An integral part of the Aerospace Electronics segment, Teledyne Controls is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Teledyne Controls is a leading manufacturer and innovator of a wide range of data management solutions designed to help aircraft operators collect, distribute, and analyze aircraft data more efficiently. Teledyne Controls maintains worldwide facilities and a global network of field representatives to support its many airlines, airframe, and military customers. To learn more about Teledyne Controls, visit: www.teledynecontrols.com, or follow the Company on social media at: LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace, and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
12:49pTeledyne ACES Cabin Air Monitoring System Wins Crystal Cabin Award in Health and Safety..
BU
10:45aTeledyne FLIR Introduces DM286 Infrared Guided Measurement Multimeter and CM57-2 and CM..
AQ
09:05aTranscript : Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Presents at Baird’s 2023..
CI
08:34aTeledyne LeCroy Announces Summit™ M616, the Industry's First Protocol Analyzer/Ex..
BU
06/07Teledyne FLIR Defense Delivers 1,000th MTRS Inc II (Centaur) Robot to U.S. Army
BU
06/06Teledyne's backside illuminated TDI camera delivers greater sensitivity for near ultrav..
GL
06/06Teledyne Dalsa Announces Its Linea™? Hs 16K Backside Illuminated Tdi Camera Is in ..
CI
06/06Teledyne to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
06/05Teledyne FLIR's New Online Support Tools for Boson+ and Hadron 640R Bring Faster Integr..
AQ
06/02Maintec 2023 - Birmingham NEC Teledyne FLIR Stand B30
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 738 M - -
Net income 2023 763 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18 723 M 18 723 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
EV / Sales 2024 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 397,98 $
Average target price 496,14 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Mehrabian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Lee Main Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Scott Hudson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Melanie Susan Cibik Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Charles Crocker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-0.48%18 723
HEXAGON AB18.53%31 920
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED16.57%20 720
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.34%14 275
FLEX LTD.23.72%11 801
HALMA PLC25.28%11 637
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer