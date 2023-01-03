Advanced search
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

Teledyne Acquires ChartWorld International

01/03/2023 | 12:02pm EST
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) (“Teledyne”) announced today that it has acquired ChartWorld International Limited and affiliates (“ChartWorld”). ChartWorld, headquartered in Cyprus, with additional locations in Hamburg, Singapore, Vancouver and Tokyo, is a leading provider of digital marine navigation hardware and software provided through an affordable subscription-based model. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Commercial maritime subscribers to ChartWorld’s software as a service (SaaS) receive free type-approved Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS), a lifetime warranty and global 24/7 support. ChartWorld also provides digital Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs) and other geospatial software and services, including digital route appraisal and voyage planning, as well as onshore software for fleet monitoring and risk assessment.

ChartWorld affiliate, SevenCs, has a long and proud history of participation in the development of standards regarding electronic maritime chart display. Today, SevenCs continues to provide ENC production and distribution software, as well as software development kits for the display of electronic nautical charts in accordance with maritime standards to other navigation system OEMs.

“ChartWorld’s maritime navigation software and hardware tools bridge a product and technology gap between our Teledyne Marine and Raymarine businesses,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Furthermore, the acquisition adds to our software capabilities and recurring revenue, while expanding our customer base to include commercial Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) class vessels and their commercial fleet operators. We are pleased to have now completed our second acquisition for the Teledyne FLIR and Raymarine organizations in the last six months.”

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to an acquisition of a company. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors, as well as market and economic conditions beyond either company’s control, could change anticipated results. There are additional risks associated with operating businesses internationally, including those arising from United States and foreign government policy and regulatory changes or actions and exchange rate fluctuations.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 453 M - -
Net income 2022 741 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 744 M 18 744 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 98,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 399,91 $
Average target price 486,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Mehrabian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Lee Main Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Scott Hudson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Melanie Susan Cibik Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Charles Crocker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED0.00%18 744
HEXAGON AB1.28%28 387
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED2.07%18 428
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.00%13 238
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED0.00%12 998
FLEX LTD.0.00%9 717