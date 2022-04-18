Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDY   US8793601050

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:03:48 pm EDT
480.24 USD   +0.01%
08:03aTeledyne Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details
BU
04/07Teledyne FLIR Defense Integrates MUVE C360 Chemical Hazard Sensor on Drones and Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot
AQ
04/07Teledyne FLIR Defense Teams with MFE Inspection Solutions to Integrate MUVE C360 Chemical Hazard Sensor on Drones and Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teledyne Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details

04/18/2022 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the first quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

To access the call, go to www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay will be available at this website for approximately one month starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
08:03aTeledyne Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details
BU
04/07Teledyne FLIR Defense Integrates MUVE C360 Chemical Hazard Sensor on Drones and Boston ..
AQ
04/07Teledyne FLIR Defense Teams with MFE Inspection Solutions to Integrate MUVE C360 Chemic..
BU
04/07Teledyne FLIR Defense Teams with MFE Inspection Solutions to Integrate MUVE C360 Chemic..
CI
04/05Teledyne's new high-resolution multispectral line scan camera extends defect detection ..
GL
04/04Teledyne FLIR Releases Boson+ Longwave Infrared Thermal Camera Module with Industry-Lea..
AQ
03/29Teledyne Princeton Instruments announces new series of CCD cameras for Original Equipme..
AQ
03/29Teledyne Princeton Instruments Announces New Series of CCD Cameras for Original Equipme..
CI
03/29Teledyne FLIR Defense Launches New Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System with Advance..
AQ
03/18Teledyne Technologies Unit Wins $1.3 Million Supply Contract From Poland's GISS
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 509 M - -
Net income 2022 695 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 665 M 22 665 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 480,24 $
Average target price 533,25 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Mehrabian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Lee Main Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Scott Hudson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Melanie Susan Cibik Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Charles Crocker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.92%22 665
HEXAGON AB-7.76%37 326
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.61%24 423
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-33.86%20 790
GOERTEK INC.-41.07%16 722
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-55.07%15 459