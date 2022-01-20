Log in
    TDY   US8793601050

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
Teledyne Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

01/20/2022 | 03:23pm EST
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the fourth quarter and full year financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday January 27, 2022.

To access the call, go to www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay will be available at this website for approximately one month starting at 11:00 a.m. Pacific on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.


© Business Wire 2022
