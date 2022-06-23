Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDY   US8793601050

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:19 2022-06-23 pm EDT
361.20 USD   -0.62%
12:09pTeledyne FLIR Awarded $48 Million Nano-UAV Framework Agreement by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency
BU
06/22Teledyne FLIR Object Detection and Tracking Software Accelerates Thermal Camera Integration for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles
AQ
06/15Teledyne Technologies Unit to Deliver 127 Unmanned Ground Vehicles to German Army
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teledyne FLIR Awarded $48 Million Nano-UAV Framework Agreement by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency

06/23/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Facilitates multi-year deliveries for Norway and partner nations

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that it has entered into a framework agreement worth up to NOK 475 million (approximately $48 million) with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to deliver advanced Black Hornet® nano unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The agreement is valid for four years but can be extended a year at a time for up to three additional years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005799/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

While Norway received its first Black Hornet in 2015, this agreement represents the country’s largest commitment to date. With these new orders, Norway will become one of the largest users of Teledyne FLIR’s Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance System. The Black Hornet weighs just 33 grams (less than 0.1 pounds) and measures 168 millimeters (less than seven inches). Well suited for operations in highly contested and GPS-denied environments, nearly silent, and with a flight time up to 25 minutes, the pocket-sized UAV transmits live visible and thermal video to the operator. Teledyne FLIR Defense has delivered more than 12,000 Black Hornets to defense and security forces worldwide.

“I would like to thank the Norwegian Government and Minister of Defence, Bjorn Arild Gram, for continued support of the Black Hornet, which is also designed and manufactured in Norway,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne Technologies. “With this new agreement, nations cooperating with Norway may also procure the Black Hornet. As the world’s leading nano UAV system, Black Hornet delivers covert situational awareness to military units in combat operations – a crucial advantage at a time when European and allied countries confront new threats on the Continent and beyond.”

“Our Black Hornet nano UAV operates day or night and even in the most challenging GPS-denied environments, including indoors,” said Edwin Roks, Executive Vice President and Segment President Teledyne Digital Imaging. “With a range of two kilometers, the Black Hornet can fly at speeds exceeding six meters per second and communicates with an encrypted digital datalink for secure and reliable communications from tight spaces to beyond-line-of-sight applications.”

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir. #AnyThreatAnywhere

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
12:09pTeledyne FLIR Awarded $48 Million Nano-UAV Framework Agreement by the Norwegian Defence..
BU
06/22Teledyne FLIR Object Detection and Tracking Software Accelerates Thermal Camera Integra..
AQ
06/15Teledyne Technologies Unit to Deliver 127 Unmanned Ground Vehicles to German Army
MT
06/15Teledyne FLIR Defense Delivering 127 Unmanned Ground Vehicles to German Army
BU
06/14Teledyne FLIR Defense Launches MUVE B330 Drone Payload for Remote Bio-Hazard Detection
AQ
06/13Teledyne FLIR Defense Announces New Kobra 725 Multi-Mission, Modular Robot
BU
06/09Teledyne FLIR and Teledyne GFD show firefighting innovations from the same booth at Int..
AQ
06/08TRANSCRIPT : Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Presents at Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainabilit..
CI
06/07Teledyne to Present at the Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit
BU
06/02The Teledyne FLIR 2022 Mono and Color Sensor Reviews are now available!
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 519 M - -
Net income 2022 746 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 025 M 17 025 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 363,44 $
Average target price 525,57 $
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Mehrabian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Lee Main Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Scott Hudson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Melanie Susan Cibik Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Charles Crocker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-16.81%17 025
HEXAGON AB-24.57%29 015
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-24.36%21 521
GOERTEK INC.-36.99%17 003
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-49.96%15 640
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-56.41%14 987