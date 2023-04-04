Advanced search
Teledyne FLIR Debuts G-Series Optical Gas Imaging Cameras with Superior Gas Quantification and Wireless Data Transfer

04/04/2023 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seven new models to help oil, gas, manufacturing, steel production, and utility industry professionals become even more effective in the field

Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today debuted the new G-Series, a family of high-tech, cooled-core optical gas imaging (OGI) cameras that can help leak detection and repair (LDAR) professionals seamlessly locate and document harmful gas emissions. The G-Series is designed to empower everyday users in the oil and gas, manufacturing, steel, and utility industries to spend more time prioritizing leak repairs, and less time documenting them while gaining better insight into the severity of the emission.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005080/en/

The FLIR G-Series optical gas imaging (OGI) cameras help leak detection and repair (LDAR) professionals seamlessly locate and document harmful gas emissions (Photo: Business Wire)

The FLIR G-Series optical gas imaging (OGI) cameras help leak detection and repair (LDAR) professionals seamlessly locate and document harmful gas emissions (Photo: Business Wire)

The G-Series features seven camera models. All models are available with wireless connectivity to allow operators to automatically upload and store saved images and videos to FLIR Ignite cloud software while in the field. G-Series cameras provide easy compatibility with third-party analysis software, enabling operators to wirelessly share captured content with colleagues across the world for review, providing further analysis and processing. Quick-swap interchangeable lenses give users the flexibility to inspect from multiple distances.

Teledyne FLIR engineered the FLIR G620, Gx320, and Gx620 models to detect and accurately quantify hydrocarbon, fugitive gas, and other volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions in the oil and gas industry. With quantification now integrated inside the camera, there is no need to carry a second companion device while inspecting. Teledyne FLIR also added ATEX ratings, OOOOa sensitivity compliance, and an ergonomic rotatable touchscreen to ensure that professionals can get the job done safer and more efficiently.

The G306 and G343 models give utility inspectors superior image quality and advanced features to detect sulfur hexafluoride and carbon dioxide, respectively, to help maintain electrical equipment. The G346 and G304 provide an effective method to detect carbon monoxide or refrigerant leaks and potential issues that will improve safety and productivity within the plant environment.

“For the first time, the Teledyne FLIR G-Series provides unmatched user ergonomics with quantification in camera for the hydrocarbon models, adding seamless emissions measurement into the everyday leak detection and repair process,” said Craig O’Neill, Global OGI Business Development Director, Teledyne FLIR. “These new models represent a breakthrough in OGI with advanced features, updated wireless communication protocols, and a rotatable touchscreen LCD to maximize user efficiency in the field.”

The new G-Series will be available for shipment within the quarter. Visit www.teledyneflir.com/ogi for specifics on each model and regional support.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.


© Business Wire 2023
