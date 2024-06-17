Lightweight, multi-mission unmanned ground system represents the cutting edge in portable robotics

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced today at Eurosatory the official launch of its new SUGV™ 325 portable and modular robot.

The SUGV 325 is a single-person-carry unmanned ground platform offering a versatile solution for dismounted and mobile operations. In its lightest configuration the rugged SUGV 325 weighs only about 20 pounds (9.1 kg), making it easy to carry while also able to traverse rough terrain and climb stairs. The robot’s advanced manipulator arm features five degrees of freedom, enabling users to conduct highly delicate and complex tasks. Technology upgrades on the new SUGV 325 include an array of sensors, such as HD visible, long wave infrared (LWIR), and stitched 360-degree cameras, as well as 30x optical zoom and two-way audio communication.

SUGV 325’s new features and capabilities make it ideally suited for military applications such as surveillance and reconnaissance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and remote Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) inspection, among others.

“Our new SUGV 325 delivers enhanced portability and technology that make a wide range of operations easier for warfighters,” said Tung Ng, vice president of Unmanned Systems North America at Teledyne FLIR Defense. “With its superior mobility and situational awareness, this multi-mission robot gives users a highly-mobile system to keep them from harm’s way when interrogating threats.

“We’re proud to offer the new SUGV 325 as we continue innovating our entire portfolio of unmanned ground platforms for customers worldwide,” Ng added.

Key features of the SUGV 325 include:

Improved Mobility : With its enhanced portability and speeds up to 7 mph (11.3 kph), SUGV 325 can be rapidly deployed, allowing operators to quickly interrogate a device or target.

: With its enhanced portability and speeds up to 7 mph (11.3 kph), SUGV 325 can be rapidly deployed, allowing operators to quickly interrogate a device or target. Expandable : An IOP-compliant payload open architecture accommodates a wide range of payloads and accessories, enabling operators to configure the robot to their mission.

: An IOP-compliant payload open architecture accommodates a wide range of payloads and accessories, enabling operators to configure the robot to their mission. Multi-Robot Control : The uPoint® Multi-Robot Control System features a tablet with touchscreen control as well as a hand-controller. Scales to various Android tablet sizes and is Nett Warrior and ATAK compatible.

: The uPoint® Multi-Robot Control System features a tablet with touchscreen control as well as a hand-controller. Scales to various Android tablet sizes and is Nett Warrior and ATAK compatible. Rugged and Durable: Connects to the Wave Relay® MANET to form a robust network; can lift close to 20 pounds (9.1 kg); on-board battery operation up to eight hours.

Click here to learn more about the new SUGV 325 and Teledyne FLIR’s full range of unmanned ground system solutions, from the six-pound FirstLook® to the 500-pound Kobra™.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

