Teledyne Marine Reaches Three Major Industry Milestones

Teledyne Marine, a business of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced today three major milestones for the organization.

This year, Teledyne Webb Research will produce and ship its 10,000 Advanced Profiling Explorer (APEX) profiling float. APEX floats, which have been in production since the 1990s, have been deployed around the globe to autonomously collect a variety of oceanographic data throughout the water column over an extended period of time. This data has contributed greatly to our understanding of ocean processes which drive ocean currents, weather, and ultimately contribute to our understanding of climate change through global programs like international Argo.

Teledyne Webb Research is also celebrating the production of its 1,000 Slocum Glider. The Slocum Glider, named after Joshua Slocum, the first person to sail solo around the world from 1895 through 1898, is an autonomous vehicle that employs variable-buoyancy propulsion instead of traditional propellers to collect long duration, large scale ocean measurements. Slocum gliders have been successfully providing the academic, commercial and defense communities with ocean monitoring and characterization for over two decades. These gliders help us understand the ocean world through measurements of temperature, pressure, salinity, oxygen levels, carbon dioxide levels, ocean acidification, marine life and many other parameters.

In addition to these production milestones, Teledyne has achieved yet another milestone with the successful completion and demonstration of its latest Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), the Teledyne Gavia Osprey. The Osprey is Teledyne’s new medium-sized (324 mm diameter hull) AUV, which is built for longer endurance missions (greater than 24 hours), deeper operations (up to 2,000 m), and more sophisticated payloads to serve commercial and defense markets for deep water survey inspection and defense applications. The Osprey joins the Teledyne family of AUVs including the 200 mm diameter Gavia and the 630 mm Sea Raptor.

Teledyne recently celebrated these major milestones with an event at its North Falmouth, Massachusetts vehicle manufacturing facility by honoring the founder of Teledyne Webb Research, Doug Webb, whose innovation and drive led to the creation of the buoyancy driven systems which have enabled many of these great achievements.

About Teledyne Webb Research

Teledyne Webb Research designs and manufactures scientific instruments for oceanographic research and monitoring with a focus on extended observations over both time and space. Teledyne Webb Research specializes in three areas of ocean instrumentation: neutrally buoyant, autonomous drifters and profilers, autonomous underwater gliding vehicles, and moored underwater sound sources. These systems are core to several major ocean monitoring programs including the international Argo array, the National Science Foundation Ocean Observatories Initiative and the U.S. Navy Littoral Battlespace Sensing-Glider (LBS-G) program of record. A Teledyne Webb Research Slocum glider, the Scarlet Knight, was the first unmanned vehicle to cross an ocean. To learn more, visit http://www.teledynemarine.com/webb-research/.

About Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy, cost and ease of deployment matters. Its modular design allows for rapid sensor reconfiguration and battery replacement. Teledyne Gavia’s manufacturing facility comprises a 1,500 square meter building in Kopavogur, Iceland, with research, engineering, production, and sea trial facilities on Iceland’s North Atlantic coast. For more information, visit Teledyne Gavia’s website at www.teledynemarine.com/gavia.

About Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine is a group of leading-edge subsea technology companies that are part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Through acquisitions and collaboration over the past ten years, Teledyne Marine has evolved into an industry powerhouse, bringing Imaging, Instruments, Interconnect, Seismic, and Vehicle technology together to provide total solutions to our customers. Each Teledyne Marine company is a leader in its respective field, with a shared commitment to providing premium products backed by unparalleled service and support. www.teledynemarine.com.

