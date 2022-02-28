Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    TDY   US8793601050

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teledyne Publishes Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

02/28/2022 | 01:10pm EST
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today that it has published its first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The CSR Report is available on our website at www.teledyne.com at the Corporate Social Responsibility link under “Who We Are.”

“In the CSR Report, we highlight our products related to sustainability and our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, as well as disclose additional metrics regarding Teledyne’s greenhouse gas emissions, workplace safety, and employee, management and Board of Directors diversity,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Sustainability has been a core part of Teledyne’s corporate strategy and capital allocation for over two decades, starting in 2001 with the belief that demand for environmental monitoring instruments would outgrow general industrial process instrumentation.”

Teledyne’s first three acquisitions in 2001 and 2002 were companies dedicated to analyzing trace contaminants in air and water. Following more than 60 other acquisitions and two decades of focused research and development efforts, Teledyne’s global impact to sustainability is significant and consequential. Today, Teledyne’s imaging sensors enable greenhouse gas and pollution monitoring from space, our instruments provide data on the concentration of chemicals and particulates in ambient air, and our autonomous underwater floats and vehicles enable the monitoring of ocean temperature and salinity from the surface to deep subsea.

In addition, in 2021 Teledyne compiled its first global inventory of greenhouse gas emissions, and we have set a goal to reduce our emissions divided by revenue by 40% from 2020 levels by the end of fiscal year 2040.

Going forward, we will continue to evaluate our emission reduction goals, while at the same time providing the tools and technologies enabling environmental science and climatology across the globe.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com. As stated in the CSR Report, forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially.


© Business Wire 2022
