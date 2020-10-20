Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teledyne Technologies Incorporated    TDY

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : Appoints Michelle Kumbier to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today the appointment of Michelle A. Kumbier, former Chief Operating Officer of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, to the company’s Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2020. The addition of Ms. Kumbier raises the number of Board members to 11.

Ms. Kumbier joined Harley-Davidson in 1997, ultimately serving as its Chief Operating Officer until April 2020, having responsibility for the revenue, profitability and operating results of this global manufacturer of motorcycles and related products. Ms. Kumbier had previously served as Harley-Davidson’s Senior Vice President, Motor Company Product and Operations from May 2015 to October 2017, as its Senior Vice President of Motorcycle Operations from September 2012 to April 2015, and as its Senior Vice President, Product Development from November 2010 to August 2012. Ms. Kumbier is also a member of the Board of Directors of Abbott Laboratories since 2018.

“Michelle brings us over 30 years of experience in multiple disciplines, including product development, commercial and channel management, manufacturing and supply-chain procurement,” said Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman. “Her extensive experience in these disciplines will further accentuate our Board’s capabilities and benefit many of Teledyne’s strategic operational initiatives.”

Prior to joining Harley-Davidson, Ms. Kumbier began her career at Kohler Company in 1986, where she held a variety of positions in both the plumbing products and engines divisions. Ms. Kumbier is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, including supporting numerous women’s organizations such as STEP (Women’s arm of the National Association of Manufacturing), Women on Boards and Milwaukee Women’s Inc.

Ms. Kumbier received her Masters of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Lakeland College, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and an Associates Degree in Materials Management from Lakeshore Technical College, Cleveland, Wisconsin.

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
05:27pTELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Appoints Michelle Kumbier to Board of Direc..
BU
08:01aTeledyne Imaging's new Z-Trak2 family of 3D profile sensors delivers up to 45..
GL
10/19TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Digital “Eyes” Enable NASA's OS..
BU
10/18Teledyne DALSA's unrivaled CMOS X-ray detectors highlighted at CMEF 2020
GL
10/14TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webca..
BU
10/13New GigE and USB3 cameras designed for use in challenging lighting conditions
GL
10/06Teledyne DALSA releases powerful suite of image processing and artificial int..
GL
10/06Teledyne DALSA's thermal imaging camera plays pivotal role in Nuvoola's AI-po..
GL
10/01TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/28TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 090 M - -
Net income 2020 369 M - -
Net Debt 2020 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 323 M 12 323 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,11x
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 11 790
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 368,50 $
Last Close Price 334,30 $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Pichelli President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Mehrabian Executive Chairman
Susan Lee Main Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Scott Hudson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Charles Crocker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-3.85%12 323
HEXAGON AB30.44%28 573
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.59%24 938
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-2.82%18 106
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.14%15 552
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED93.04%12 793
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group