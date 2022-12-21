Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 20, 2022

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.





On December 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (the "Company") approved the Company's Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws") primarily to update the procedural mechanics for stockholder nominations of directors and institute proxy access. These changes address matters related to Rule 14a-19 ("Rule 14a-19") under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and to reflect certain recent changes to the Delaware General Corporation Law. The amendments to the Bylaws, provide for, among other things:





• permission to hold electronic meetings and deliver notices by email;

• technical changes for updates to Delaware law and recent court decisions related to forum selection provisions;

• proxy access provisions; and

• requirements that stockholders submitting nominations pursuant to Rule 14a-19 comply with the requirements of Rule 14a-19 and provide information to the Board regarding the nominee.





The Bylaws became effective upon approval by the Board. The description of the amendments to the Bylaws above is qualified in its entirety to the text of the Bylaws which are attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2 and which are incorporated by reference herein. A text of the Bylaws marked to show changes adopted by the Board on December 20, 2022 is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1.

























Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.





(d) Exhibits.





Exhibit 3.1 Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, redlined for amendments effective December 20, 2022 Exhibit 3.2 Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Exhibit 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL Document)

















TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED By: /s/ Melanie S. Cibik Melanie S. Cibik Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary Dated: December 21, 2022









