Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDY   US8793601050

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : Controls' Aircraft Cabin Environment Sensor (ACES) Now Certified for Airbus A320 Aircraft Series

07/27/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
7/27/2021
Page Content

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - July 27, 2021 - Teledyne Controls, the aircraft data management business and subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY​), has obtained FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) approval for installation of its Aircraft Cabin Environment Sensor (ACES™) on the Airbus A320 aircraft series. Teledyne ACES is an autonomous solution that enables air transport operators to monitor, measure and analyze air quality in the cabin and flight deck to help them ensure a safe and positive flying experience for passengers and crew. ACES was recently certified for the Boeing 737 aircraft and certification for other aircraft types is in progress.

'Never before has monitoring air quality been more important. Unexpected smoke, odor or fume events can result in cancelled flights, expensive maintenance costs and potential health risks to passengers and crew. Although air quality monitoring solutions are available for homes, offices, and industrial areas, there is no automatic equipment installed on board most aircraft today,' explained George Bobb, Vice President of Teledyne Technologies and Segment President, Teledyne Aerospace and Defense Electronics. 'Having ACES certified for both the Airbus A320 family and the Boeing 737 aircraft is a significant step forward. It gives airline executives, engineering, and maintenance teams the ability to monitor cabin air quality on a large portion of the world's aircraft flying today with a solution ready to deploy.'

With wireless connectivity to a secure cloud service portal, Teledyne ACES laboratory-grade sensor technology continuously monitors and records the air quality in the cabin and flight deck for potentially harmful contaminants. The extensive air quality data collected during flight is available in real-time on any mobile device through the ACES mobile app, and via secure web access to the ACES Cloud Service Portal, which provides configurable dashboards, custom alerts, and comprehensive reports that enable the operator to validate the air quality in the airplane, identify emerging issues and document maintenance efforts.

Teledyne ACES was specifically designed for the aviation industry. It combines Teledyne Technologies' world-leading expertise in air quality and gas monitoring, along with Teledyne Controls' decades of experience in designing, manufacturing, and certifying aircraft data management and connectivity systems. The combination of air quality data from ACES and aircraft performance data already available from Teledyne's other avionics gives airlines an even greater view of how their aircraft are performing and how they can improve their operations and the passenger experience.

About Teledyne Controls
Headquartered in Southern California, Teledyne Controls LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Teledyne Controls is a leading manufacturer and innovator of a wide range of data management solutions designed to help aircraft operators collect, distribute and analyze aircraft data more efficiently. Teledyne Controls maintains worldwide facilities and a global network of field representatives to support its many airline, airframe, and military customers. To learn more about Teledyne Controls, visit: www.teledynecontrols.com, or follow the Company on social media at: LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace, and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Teledyne Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 17:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
01:40pTELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Controls' Aircraft Cabin Environment Sensor..
PU
01:15pTELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Controls' Aircraft Cabin Environment Sensor..
BU
07/19TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Unit Gets New US Navy Contract for Underwat..
MT
07/19TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Awarded $39.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract fo..
BU
07/19TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : FLIR releases FLIR MR265 moisture meter and..
AQ
07/14TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : to Offer High Reliability Versions of Integ..
MT
07/14TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : e2v HiRel Partners with Integra Technologie..
BU
07/13TELEDYNE RELAYS : Announces Four New Reed Relay Families for High Reliability Ap..
BU
07/12TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webc..
BU
07/06TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Amendment to Current Report (SEC Filing - 8..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 498 M - -
Net income 2021 494 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 427 M 20 427 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 10 670
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 444,99 $
Average target price 498,80 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aldo Pichelli President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Lee Main Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Mehrabian Executive Chairman
R. Scott Hudson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Melanie Susan Cibik Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED13.52%20 427
HEXAGON AB29.11%41 146
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED32.94%31 720
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.33%31 170
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION41.89%29 180
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED22.76%21 472