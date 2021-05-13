Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    TDY   US8793601050

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated : CML Composites Makes Significant Investment in Thermoplastic Processing Capability in Conjunction with the National Composites Centre

05/13/2021 | 05:18am EDT
Advanced composites manufacturer Teledyne CML Composites has completed a significant investment in a new Thermoplastic processing cell developed in conjunction with the UK’s National Composites Centre (NCC).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005194/en/

Teledyne CML Thermoplastic Press (Photo: Business Wire)

Teledyne CML Thermoplastic Press (Photo: Business Wire)

The new processing cell utilizes two press and oven systems offering IR heating, platen heating, and a maximum force of 400 tons. The processing cell is capable of processing multiple aerospace, high performance reinforced Thermoplastics such as PEEK, PEKK, PPS, and PEI.

The new Thermoplastic processing cell provides a significant capacity increase at Teledyne CML Composites to support the continued growth of the commercial and defence aerospace composites manufacturer.

“Having identified Thermoplastics as a key technology in our long term growth ambitions, this investment adds an exciting new automated manufacturing capability to our business and places Teledyne CML Composites at the forefront of composites manufacturing technology,” said John Toner, Vice President & General Manager, Teledyne Aerospace and Defence Electronics UK (TADE UK) and General Manager of Teledyne CML Composites.

Not just limited to Thermoplastic composites, the new processing cell allows Teledyne CML Composites the ability to produce compression moulded thermoset parts. This new capability also enables the “Out of Autoclave” production of foam and honeycomb sandwich panels such as those used in aircraft interiors.

“The NCC is very pleased to have worked with Teledyne CML Composites on setting up this new capability, which is a real step change in the manufacture of aerospace Thermoplastic composites in the UK. With manufacturing cycle times measured in minutes rather than hours, Thermoplastic composites have great potential for higher rate processing in aerospace applications. They have the ability to be welded together for rapid assembly and are considered more sustainable than thermosets due to increased recovery options at the end of product lifetime,” said Sean Cooper, Chief Engineer for Defence and Space at the NCC.

Teledyne CML Composites continues to enjoy a period of significant growth as a composites manufacturer to commercial aerospace and defence aerospace customers worldwide. For decades, this industry sector has continually expanded as designers develop enhancements to performance, range, and payload through weight reduction of new generations of aircraft, whether commercial or military. Teledyne CML Composites’ investment in Thermoplastic processing technology underscores the company’s long-term plans to play a key part in this industry sector.

ABOUT TELEDYNE CML COMPOSITES

Teledyne CML Composites is a specialist manufacturer of composite components and assemblies for commercial and defence aerospace customers. The company supplies turnkey packages including engineering, lay-up, curing, CNC machining, assembly, paint and non-destructive testing. Teledyne CML Composites possess the added benefit of having in-house metal fabrication and machining capabilities, a complete composite manufacturing solution. Teledyne CML is a business unit of Teledyne Aerospace & Defense Electronics UK.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL COMPOSITES CENTRE

The National Composites Centre (NCC) is a world-class research centre, where companies of any size and across industry sectors can access cutting-edge technology and specialist engineers. It is one of seven centres that form the High Value Manufacturing Catapult and focuses on accelerating the adoption of high-value, sustainable engineering solutions in composites, in order to stimulate growth, and enhance capability for the benefit of the UK. The NCC has over 350 composite specialists based at its Bristol facility and offers open-access to cutting-edge digital manufacturing technology for the design, and development of new composite products pulling through technology from the lab to large-scale production. Visit www.nccuk.com.


© Business Wire 2021
