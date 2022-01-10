Teledyne to Hold Investor Meetings

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that Jason VanWees, Vice Chairman, will be holding investor meetings at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12.

Teledyne’s latest investor presentation will be publicly available on the company’s website.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Notice

Teledyne’s investor presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, directly or indirectly relating to sales, earnings, operating margin, growth opportunities, acquisitions, including the acquisition of FLIR, product sales, capital expenditures, pension matters, stock-based compensation expense, the credit facility, interest expense, severance, relocation and facility consolidation costs, environmental remediation costs, taxes, exchange rate fluctuations and strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “estimate”, “project”, “predict”, “believes” or “expect”, that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All statements made in this communication that are not historical in nature should be considered forward-looking.

Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors could change anticipated results, including: ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID pandemic for businesses and governments around the world, including production, supply, contractual and other disruptions, facility closures, furloughs and travel restrictions; the inability to integrate FLIR successfully, to retain customers and key employees and to achieve operating synergies, including the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Teledyne and FLIR do business; changes in relevant tax and other laws; risks associated with indebtedness, including that incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the acquisition of FLIR, as well as our ability to reduce indebtedness and the timing thereof; the inability to develop and market new competitive products; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with U.S. GAAP and related standards; operating results of FLIR being lower than anticipated; disruptions in the global economy; customer and supplier bankruptcies; changes in demand for products sold to the defense electronics, instrumentation, digital imaging, energy exploration and production, commercial aviation, semiconductor and communications markets; funding, continuation and award of government programs; cuts to defense spending resulting from existing and future deficit reduction measures or changes to U.S. and foreign government spending and budget priorities triggered by the COVID pandemic; impacts from the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; uncertainties related to the policies of the U.S. Presidential Administration; the imposition and expansion of, and responses to, trade sanctions and tariffs; the continuing review and resolution of FLIR’s tax and export matters; escalating economic and diplomatic tension between China and the United States; the impact of higher inflation; semiconductor and other supply chain shortages; and threats to the security of our confidential and proprietary information, including cyber security threats. Lower oil and natural gas prices, as well as instability in the Middle East or other oil producing regions, and new regulations or restrictions relating to energy production could further negatively affect our businesses that supply the oil and gas industry. Continued weakness in the commercial aerospace industry will negatively affect the markets of our commercial aviation businesses. In addition, financial market fluctuations affect the value of the company’s pension assets. Changes in the policies of U.S. and foreign governments, including economic sanctions, could result, over time, in reductions or realignment in defense or other government spending and further changes in programs in which the Company participates. An adverse tax ruling by the Swedish Appellate Court related to a pre-acquisition assessment by the Swedish Tax Authority against a FLIR subsidiary would materially impact our cash flow. While the Company’s growth strategy includes possible acquisitions, the Company cannot provide any assurance as to when, if or on what terms any acquisitions will be made. Acquisitions involve various inherent risks, such as, among others, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain customers and achieve identified financial and operating synergies. There are additional risks associated with acquiring, owning and operating businesses internationally, including those arising from U.S. and foreign government policy changes or actions and exchange rate fluctuations.

While we believe our internal and disclosure control systems are effective, there are inherent limitations in all control systems, and misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Teledyne’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that Teledyne files with the SEC.

The Company assumes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

