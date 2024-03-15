Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that Edwin Roks, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason VanWees, Vice Chairman, will be holding investor meetings at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 19.

Teledyne’s latest investor presentation is publicly available on the Company’s website at www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Notice

Teledyne’s investor presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to management’s beliefs about the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Teledyne in the future.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are based on the current expectations of the management of Teledyne and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “projects”, “intends”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “targets”, “estimates”, “will” and words of similar import that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All statements made in this communication that are not historical in nature should be considered forward-looking. By its nature, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance or results and involves risks and uncertainties because it relates to events and depends on circumstances that will occur in the future.

Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors could change anticipated results, including: changes in relevant tax and other laws; foreign currency exchange risks; rising interest rates; risks associated with indebtedness, as well as our ability to reduce indebtedness and the timing thereof; the impact of semiconductor and other supply chain shortages; higher inflation, including wage competition and higher shipping costs; labor shortages and competition for skilled personnel; the inability to develop and market new competitive products; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with U.S. GAAP and related standards; disruptions in the global economy; the ongoing conflict in Israel and neighboring regions, including related protests and the disruption to global shipping routes; the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including the impact to energy prices and availability, especially in Europe; customer and supplier bankruptcies; changes in demand for products sold to the defense electronics, instrumentation, digital imaging, energy exploration and production, commercial aviation, semiconductor and communications markets; funding, continuation and award of government programs; cuts to defense spending resulting from existing and future deficit reduction measures or changes to U.S. and foreign government spending and budget priorities triggered by inflation, rising interest costs, and economic conditions; impacts from the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; uncertainties related to the 2024 U.S. Presidential election; the imposition and expansion of, and responses to, trade sanctions and tariffs; the continuing review and resolution of FLIR’s trade compliance and tax matters; escalating economic and diplomatic tension between China and the United States; threats to the security of our confidential and proprietary information, including cybersecurity threats; risks related to artificial intelligence; natural and man-made disasters, including those related to or intensified by climate change; and our ability to achieve emission reduction targets and decrease our carbon footprint. Lower oil and natural gas prices, as well as instability in the Middle East or other oil producing regions, and new regulations or restrictions relating to energy production, including those implemented in response to climate change, could further negatively affect our businesses that supply the oil and gas industry. Weakness in the commercial aerospace industry negatively affects the markets of our commercial aviation businesses. Ongoing issues with Boeing’s 737 MAX product line could result in manufacturing delays and lower sales of our products to Boeing. In addition, financial market fluctuations affect the value of the company’s pension assets. Changes in the policies of U.S. and foreign governments, including economic sanctions, could result, over time, in reductions or realignment in defense or other government spending and further changes in programs in which the company participates.

While the company’s growth strategy includes possible acquisitions, we cannot provide any assurance as to when, if or on what terms any acquisitions will be made. Acquisitions involve various inherent risks, such as, among others, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain key management and customers and achieve identified financial and operating synergies. There are additional risks associated with acquiring, owning and operating businesses internationally, including those arising from U.S. and foreign government policy changes or actions and exchange rate fluctuations.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Teledyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as in other documents, all of which are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of Teledyne’s website, teledyne.com, under the heading “Investor Information.”

The Company assumes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240315150994/en/