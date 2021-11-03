Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDY   US8793601050

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TDY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teledyne to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/03/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that Jason VanWees, Vice Chairman, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Berenberg U.S. CEO Conference 2021
Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference
Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wolfe Research Industrial Growth & Technology Conference
Monday, November 15, 2021

Teledyne’s latest investor presentation will be publicly available on the Company’s website at www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Notice

Teledyne’s investor presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, directly or indirectly relating to sales, earnings, operating margin, growth opportunities, acquisitions, including the acquisition of FLIR, product sales, capital expenditures, pension matters, stock-based compensation expense, the credit facility, interest expense, severance, relocation and facility consolidation costs, environmental remediation costs, taxes, exchange rate fluctuations and strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “estimate”, “project”, “predict”, “believes” or “expect”, that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All statements made in this communication that are not historical in nature should be considered forward-looking.

Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors could change anticipated results, including: ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID pandemic for businesses and governments around the world, including production, supply, contractual and other disruptions, facility closures, furloughs and travel restrictions; the inability to integrate FLIR successfully, to retain customers and key employees and to achieve operating synergies, including the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Teledyne and FLIR do business; changes in relevant tax and other laws; risks associated with indebtedness, including that incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the acquisition of FLIR, as well as our ability to reduce indebtedness and the timing thereof; the inability to develop and market new competitive products; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with U.S. GAAP and related standards; operating results of FLIR being lower than anticipated; disruptions in the global economy; customer and supplier bankruptcies; changes in demand for products sold to the defense electronics, instrumentation, digital imaging, energy exploration and production, commercial aviation, semiconductor and communications markets; funding, continuation and award of government programs; cuts to defense spending resulting from existing and future deficit reduction measures or changes to U.S. and foreign government spending and budget priorities triggered by the COVID pandemic; impacts from the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; uncertainties related to the policies of the U.S. Presidential Administration; the imposition and expansion of, and responses to, trade sanctions and tariffs; the continuing review and resolution of FLIR’s tax and export matters; escalating economic and diplomatic tension between China and the United States; the impact of higher inflation; semiconductor and other supply chain shortages; and threats to the security of our confidential and proprietary information, including cyber security threats. Lower oil and natural gas prices, as well as instability in the Middle East or other oil producing regions, and new regulations or restrictions relating to energy production could further negatively affect our businesses that supply the oil and gas industry. Continued weakness in the commercial aerospace industry will negatively affect the markets of our commercial aviation businesses. In addition, financial market fluctuations affect the value of the company’s pension assets. Changes in the policies of U.S. and foreign governments, including economic sanctions, could result, over time, in reductions or realignment in defense or other government spending and further changes in programs in which the Company participates. An adverse tax ruling by the Swedish Appellate Court related to a pre-acquisition assessment by the Swedish Tax Authority against a FLIR subsidiary would materially impact our cash flow. While the Company’s growth strategy includes possible acquisitions, the Company cannot provide any assurance as to when, if or on what terms any acquisitions will be made. Acquisitions involve various inherent risks, such as, among others, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain customers and achieve identified financial and operating synergies. There are additional risks associated with acquiring, owning and operating businesses internationally, including those arising from U.S. and foreign government policy changes or actions and exchange rate fluctuations.

While we believe our internal and disclosure control systems are effective, there are inherent limitations in all control systems, and misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Teledyne’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that Teledyne files with the SEC.

The Company assumes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
10/29Berenberg Bank Adjusts Teledyne Technologies PT to $595 From $570, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/28TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
10/28Goldman Sachs Adjusts Teledyne Technologies PT to $493 From $457, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
10/27TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
10/27TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Direc..
AQ
10/27Teledyne Technologies Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Increases 2021 EPS Outlook
MT
10/27TELEDYNE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Earnings Flash (TDY) TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED Posts Q3 Revenue $1.31B, vs. St..
MT
10/27GUIDANCE : (TDY) TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED Forecasts Q4 EPS Range $4.07 - $4.17
MT
10/27Earnings Flash (TDY) TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED Reports Q3 EPS $4.34, vs. Stree..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 601 M - -
Net income 2021 411 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 652 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 946 M 20 946 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 10 670
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 448,96 $
Average target price 536,13 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Mehrabian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Lee Main Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Scott Hudson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Melanie Susan Cibik Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Charles Crocker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED15.02%20 946
HEXAGON AB29.53%43 692
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED22.80%29 837
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION52.36%28 976
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.00%25 851
HALMA PLC22.58%15 476