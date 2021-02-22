Telefónica Chile S A : KKR to buy Telefonica Chile's fiber optic network for about $1 billion

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Investment firm KKR said on Monday it
would acquire a majority stake in telecoms operator Telefonica
Chile's fiber optic network in a deal valued at about $1
billion.
The deal will result in the creation of Chile's first open
access wholesale digital infrastructure network, which will be
open to all existing and future telecom operators in the
country.
It will be controlled by KKR and Telefónica will hold a 40%
stake. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of
2021, KKR said.
