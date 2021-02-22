Log in
Telefónica Chile S.A.    CTC

TELEFÓNICA CHILE S.A.

(CTC)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 02/19
380 CLP   0.00%
05:48pTELEFÓNICA CHILE S A : KKR to buy Telefonica Chile's fiber optic network for about $1 billion
01/05Telefonica Negotiating Sale of Chilean Subsidiary -El Economista
Telefónica Chile S A : KKR to buy Telefonica Chile's fiber optic network for about $1 billion

02/22/2021 | 05:48pm EST
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Investment firm KKR said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in telecoms operator Telefonica Chile's fiber optic network in a deal valued at about $1 billion.

The deal will result in the creation of Chile's first open access wholesale digital infrastructure network, which will be open to all existing and future telecom operators in the country.

It will be controlled by KKR and Telefónica will hold a 40% stake. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, KKR said. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 754 B 1 067 M 1 067 M
Net income 2019 28 821 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
Net Debt 2019 400 B 566 M 566 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
Yield 2019 2,63%
Capitalization 359 B 507 M 508 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,81%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Muñoz Laporte Chief Executive Officer
Juan Parra Hidalgo Director-Finance & Management Control
Claudio Muñoz Zuñiga Chairman
César Ismael Valdés Morales Director-Information Technology
Rodrigo Sajuria Garcés Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÓNICA CHILE S.A.0.00%507
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.91%233 595
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.20%117 651
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.54%98 529
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.84%85 341
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.68%61 871
